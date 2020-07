Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bed 2 bath. Exquisite Shotgun style double with one independent bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Private off street parking in front and slab in rear off of service alley. Laundry room located inside the unit. Convenient access to Lakeview, City Park, the Interstate, and the Lake. Grassy fenced yard on the side and shady front porch.