Fabulous Freret home fully furnished with no shortage of amenities! Situated one block from the Freret corridor in close proximity to numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops! This property boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, top of the line kitchen, and open living area is ideal for entertaining. Water, gas/electric, WIFI and security system included - (Gas/Electric capped at $200/month). Available from June 1st through September 30th- short term lease only.