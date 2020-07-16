All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 448 JULIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
448 JULIA Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

448 JULIA Street

448 Julia Street · (504) 256-9450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Central Business District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store. It boasts HIGH ceilings, HUGE windows, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, & stackable washer/dryer in unit. The cozy unit maximizes space for ample storage. On-site fitness facility, common courtyard w/grill and FAB rooftop, poolside views! INCLUDED in lease is RESERVED PARKING at NEARBY LOT @ 833 Magazine St! If parking not needed, rent can be reduced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 JULIA Street have any available units?
448 JULIA Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 JULIA Street have?
Some of 448 JULIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 JULIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 JULIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 JULIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 448 JULIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 448 JULIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 448 JULIA Street offers parking.
Does 448 JULIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 JULIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 JULIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 448 JULIA Street has a pool.
Does 448 JULIA Street have accessible units?
No, 448 JULIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 JULIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 JULIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 448 JULIA Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity