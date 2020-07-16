448 JULIA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store. It boasts HIGH ceilings, HUGE windows, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, & stackable washer/dryer in unit. The cozy unit maximizes space for ample storage. On-site fitness facility, common courtyard w/grill and FAB rooftop, poolside views! INCLUDED in lease is RESERVED PARKING at NEARBY LOT @ 833 Magazine St! If parking not needed, rent can be reduced.