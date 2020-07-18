All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 429 W HARRISON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
429 W HARRISON Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

429 W HARRISON Avenue

429 West Harrison Avenue · (504) 233-3374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 West Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70124
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more. Features an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings in living room, no carpet; spacious kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counters, and tons of counter and cabinet space; master bedroom has en suite bath and large walk-in closet w/custom shelving and its own vanity; cozy covered patio and shed w/ electric out back; lots of off street parking. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have any available units?
429 W HARRISON Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have?
Some of 429 W HARRISON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 W HARRISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 W HARRISON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 W HARRISON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 W HARRISON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 429 W HARRISON Avenue offers parking.
Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 W HARRISON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 429 W HARRISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 W HARRISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 W HARRISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 W HARRISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 429 W HARRISON Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity