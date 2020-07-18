429 W HARRISON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more. Features an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings in living room, no carpet; spacious kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counters, and tons of counter and cabinet space; master bedroom has en suite bath and large walk-in closet w/custom shelving and its own vanity; cozy covered patio and shed w/ electric out back; lots of off street parking. Pets considered on case by case basis.