Beautifully renovated, 2-bedroom/1-bath apartment in historic Fontainebleau home. Newly refinished wood floors, ample natural light, new kitchen cabinets. Washer and dryer in unit. Centrally located and convenient to the interstate, hospitals and Uptown Campuses! Pets on case by case basis for $30/month pet rent. Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No section 8. Owner/agent.