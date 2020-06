Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated two-story rental in conveniently located, up and coming Broadmoor neighborhood! There's room for up to four bedrooms in this enormous apartment and it's set up in a way that is conducive to roommates wanting two separate living quarters. The property also boast a washer and dryer in-unit, hardwood floors throughout, a gas range, plenty of off-street parking, loads of storage room, and is pet friendly.