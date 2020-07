Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access key fob access

Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by. Easy access to desired hotspots! Bus stop right outside the front door. Wireless internet, Smart thermostat, keyless entry pad, sec cameras & washer/dryer. 1 queen bed in each bedroom and sleeper sofa in living area- all brand new! Newly renovated and fully stocked kitchen and linens provided- just bring yourself!