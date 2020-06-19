All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 3435 Calhoun St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
3435 Calhoun St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3435 Calhoun St

3435 Calhoun Street · (404) 862-2873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3435 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA 70125
Marleyville - Fontainbleau

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Bth Uptown Unit w Open Floor Plan, Big Yard - Property Id: 322248

Renting the downstairs unit of a spacious Uptown duplex. Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful, sunny outdoor space, private porch and fenced in yard. New central heating and air. Security alarm system with motion detector, doorbell camera, and fire and carbon monoxide detectors included. High-speed AT&T wifi included. Washer and dryer in unit. Great neighborhood walking distance to the universities. One parking space with gate and lots of street parking. Very centrally located on nice, quiet street with shopping and restaurants a block away. Unfurnished.
1 year lease. Water, security alarm system, wifi, and lawn care included in rent. Please inquire for additional pet application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3435-calhoun-st-new-orleans-la/322248
Property Id 322248

(RLNE5961340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Calhoun St have any available units?
3435 Calhoun St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Calhoun St have?
Some of 3435 Calhoun St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Calhoun St currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Calhoun St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Calhoun St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Calhoun St is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Calhoun St offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Calhoun St offers parking.
Does 3435 Calhoun St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Calhoun St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Calhoun St have a pool?
No, 3435 Calhoun St does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Calhoun St have accessible units?
No, 3435 Calhoun St does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Calhoun St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Calhoun St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3435 Calhoun St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Orleans 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity