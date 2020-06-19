3435 Calhoun St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Bth Uptown Unit w Open Floor Plan, Big Yard - Property Id: 322248



Renting the downstairs unit of a spacious Uptown duplex. Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful, sunny outdoor space, private porch and fenced in yard. New central heating and air. Security alarm system with motion detector, doorbell camera, and fire and carbon monoxide detectors included. High-speed AT&T wifi included. Washer and dryer in unit. Great neighborhood walking distance to the universities. One parking space with gate and lots of street parking. Very centrally located on nice, quiet street with shopping and restaurants a block away. Unfurnished.

1 year lease. Water, security alarm system, wifi, and lawn care included in rent. Please inquire for additional pet application.

