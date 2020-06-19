All apartments in New Orleans
337 NASHVILLE Avenue

337 Nashville Avenue · (504) 610-5637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115
West Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage. Beautifully furnished corporate rental! Gourmet kitchen, comfortable living room, 2 bedrooms (1 king & 1 queen), new mattresses w/designer linens, tankless wtr heater, security system, 12' ceilings, 3 large flat screen tvs & secluded courtyard w/garden lights. Off street parking. Steps to Magazine St, Whole Foods & Audubon Park! Owner has thought of every detail! Flex lease terms, all utilities/cable/internet included in rent. Call for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have any available units?
337 NASHVILLE Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 337 NASHVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 NASHVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 NASHVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 NASHVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 NASHVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 NASHVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
