337 NASHVILLE Avenue

Amenities
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage. Beautifully furnished corporate rental! Gourmet kitchen, comfortable living room, 2 bedrooms (1 king & 1 queen), new mattresses w/designer linens, tankless wtr heater, security system, 12' ceilings, 3 large flat screen tvs & secluded courtyard w/garden lights. Off street parking. Steps to Magazine St, Whole Foods & Audubon Park! Owner has thought of every detail! Flex lease terms, all utilities/cable/internet included in rent. Call for details!