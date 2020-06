Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Housed in a building designed and developed by noted architect Marcel Wisznia, this condo is inspired by a minimalist aesthetic with a dash of mid-century modern design -- an elegant fusion of luxury and history. In-building amenities including gym, roof deck, grill, and more. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities included!