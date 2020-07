Amenities

This condo is fully furnished and has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease. Building has rooftop pool and workout room. 3, 6 or 9 month lease terms also considered. Owner is offering half off the first full month's rent with a 12 month lease. Walk to restaurants, bars and coffee shops.