Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom shotgun style home for rent. Kitchen and living area located toward the front of the home. This property was recently updated with granite countertops and new appliances. New Stove and refrigerator included. Washer/Dryer hookups as well. Central Air/heat. Each unit side has its own fenced backyard. Privacy fence in back with a wrought iron fence out front. This property is tucked away in the corner of the Florida area neighborhood of New Orleans.