Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2308 Saint Anthony St

2308 Saint Anthony Street · (504) 383-8025
Location

2308 Saint Anthony Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Seventh Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Wonderful, Brand new construction!

You must see these brand-new units. Two-bedroom, one bath with approximately 900 SF. Stainless steel appliances including gas stove, fridge, built in microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer also included. Modern cabinets in kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile in bathroom. Alarm, Central air and heat, high ceilings and lots of natural light. Also has back porch and small yard. Section 8 accepted. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard upkeep. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2308 Saint Anthony St have any available units?
2308 Saint Anthony St has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Saint Anthony St have?
Some of 2308 Saint Anthony St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Saint Anthony St currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Saint Anthony St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Saint Anthony St pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Saint Anthony St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 2308 Saint Anthony St offer parking?
No, 2308 Saint Anthony St does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Saint Anthony St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Saint Anthony St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Saint Anthony St have a pool?
No, 2308 Saint Anthony St does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Saint Anthony St have accessible units?
No, 2308 Saint Anthony St does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Saint Anthony St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Saint Anthony St has units with dishwashers.

