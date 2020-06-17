2211 A P Tureaud Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils microwave

New Orleans, LA!



$1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee.



Available March 6



3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house. Wood floors, utilities included, quiet neighborhood and convenient to several hospitals. Central heat and air.



4 miles from Ochsner Baptist

10 miles from Ochsner main campus

6 miles from CHNOLA

5 miles from Touro

2 miles from the VA, University Hospital and Tulane Medical



Currently have a travel nurse who will be leaving March 4th.



We do not take Section 8 vouchers.

