2211 A P Tureaud Ave

AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603
New Orleans, LA!
$1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee.
Available March 6
3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house. Wood floors, utilities included, quiet neighborhood and convenient to several hospitals. Central heat and air.
4 miles from Ochsner Baptist
10 miles from Ochsner main campus
6 miles from CHNOLA
5 miles from Touro
2 miles from the VA, University Hospital and Tulane Medical
Currently have a travel nurse who will be leaving March 4th.
We do not take Section 8 vouchers.
