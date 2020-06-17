All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 2211 A P Tureaud Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2211 A P Tureaud Ave

2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue · (504) 402-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119
Seventh Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603

New Orleans, LA!

$1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee.

Available March 6

3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house. Wood floors, utilities included, quiet neighborhood and convenient to several hospitals. Central heat and air.

4 miles from Ochsner Baptist
10 miles from Ochsner main campus
6 miles from CHNOLA
5 miles from Touro
2 miles from the VA, University Hospital and Tulane Medical

Currently have a travel nurse who will be leaving March 4th.

We do not take Section 8 vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235603
Property Id 235603

(RLNE5794356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have any available units?
2211 A P Tureaud Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have?
Some of 2211 A P Tureaud Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 A P Tureaud Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2211 A P Tureaud Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 A P Tureaud Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave offer parking?
No, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have a pool?
No, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have accessible units?
No, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 A P Tureaud Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 A P Tureaud Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2211 A P Tureaud Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity