New Orleans, LA
1750 St Charles Avenue #404
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1750 St Charles Avenue #404

1750 Saint Charles Avenue · (504) 319-6579
Location

1750 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
1750 St Charles Avenue #404 Available 08/01/20 1 bed/1 bath in a luxury building in the Lower Garden District! - Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath condo right off of St. Charles in a building with 24/7 security guard. Great natural light in unit, updated appliances, laundry in-unit, walk in closet and more. Comes with a secured, covered parking for 1 car.

In a great location - easily access parks, Uptown shopping, Downtown restaurants, and more. Check out the full list of additional building amenities below:

24-hour guard service, 7 days a week
A spacious and sophisticated entrance Lobby with sweeping staircase, and manned-security desk
Rooftop terrace that offers an unrivaled view of downtown New Orleans
Reserved, secured covered parking with a visitor parking area
Expansive, lushly landscaped courtyard with fountain and Koi pond
Large, State of the art Fitness center with modern equipment and flat screen televisions
Five, convenient elevators to access all floors
On-site daytime, professional management of the building, on call 24/7
On-site maintenance, porter, and housekeeper staff
After-hour, emergency maintenance available
Centralized fire alarm and in-unit smoke alarm monitoring systems
Monthly pest control and annual termite treatment included
Package receiving

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have any available units?
1750 St Charles Avenue #404 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have?
Some of 1750 St Charles Avenue #404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 St Charles Avenue #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 offers parking.
Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have a pool?
No, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have accessible units?
No, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 St Charles Avenue #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
