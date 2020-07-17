Amenities

1750 St Charles Avenue #404 Available 08/01/20 1 bed/1 bath in a luxury building in the Lower Garden District! - Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath condo right off of St. Charles in a building with 24/7 security guard. Great natural light in unit, updated appliances, laundry in-unit, walk in closet and more. Comes with a secured, covered parking for 1 car.



In a great location - easily access parks, Uptown shopping, Downtown restaurants, and more. Check out the full list of additional building amenities below:



24-hour guard service, 7 days a week

A spacious and sophisticated entrance Lobby with sweeping staircase, and manned-security desk

Rooftop terrace that offers an unrivaled view of downtown New Orleans

Reserved, secured covered parking with a visitor parking area

Expansive, lushly landscaped courtyard with fountain and Koi pond

Large, State of the art Fitness center with modern equipment and flat screen televisions

Five, convenient elevators to access all floors

On-site daytime, professional management of the building, on call 24/7

On-site maintenance, porter, and housekeeper staff

After-hour, emergency maintenance available

Centralized fire alarm and in-unit smoke alarm monitoring systems

Monthly pest control and annual termite treatment included

Package receiving



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869998)