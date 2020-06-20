All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

1738 Henriette Delille St. - B

1738 Henriette Delille · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Henriette Delille, New Orleans, LA 70116
Seventh Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Cute, NEWLY RENOVATED unit in a small gated apartment community, located only three blocks from French Quarters. Apartment comes equipped with all electric appliances. Washer and Dryer on site for your convenience. Owner pays water and trash.
Super cute, gated community located only one block from the Rampart St Car and only two blocks from the French Quarter! This complex has been lovingly restored and feature washer dryer on site and lots of green space! Individual units all feature central air, granite countertops, and private bedrooms. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have any available units?
1738 Henriette Delille St. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Orleans, LA.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have?
Some of 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Henriette Delille St. - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B offer parking?
No, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B does not offer parking.
Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have a pool?
No, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have accessible units?
No, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Henriette Delille St. - B has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

