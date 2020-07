Amenities

Situated just steps from the St Charles streetcar line, this fully furnished luxury rental features 3 BR 2.5 BA, tons of natural light, soaking tubs, marble kitchen and baths, off street parking, and 1100 additional square feet of storage at ground level. Whether you want to take a quick stroll to beautiful Audubon park or explore the bustling Freret street corridor, this newly renovated home is a perfect fit!