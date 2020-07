Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated!! High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Has cypress pocket doors and beamed ceilings. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, ss appliances and china cabinets. Has newly built luxury bathrooms with a recently added powder room. Lovely grounds with a patio and butterfly garden. Off-street parking with automatic door garage. Close proximity to Academy of Sacred Heart. Available now!