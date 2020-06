Amenities

1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit. Owner requires favorable credit and rental references. This property is offered by a licensed real estate agent in the state of LA. Latter & Blum Property Mgmt. Call Lynn at 504-458-7988.



