Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1114 ROYAL Street

1114 Royal Street · (504) 258-1800
Location

1114 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Location, Location, Location in the Lower Residential French Quarter (Verti Marte only Half Block). This First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment opens to the Beautiful, Lush Courtyard. Hardwood Flooring, Full Size Private Washer & Dryer, Gas Stove, Granite Kitchen with Extra High Ceilings and Extra Hidden Storage gives the French Quarter Feel you're looking for. Water & Rubbish Service Included, Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe, Street Parking. Welcome to 1114 Royal Street in the French Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 ROYAL Street have any available units?
1114 ROYAL Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 ROYAL Street have?
Some of 1114 ROYAL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 ROYAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 ROYAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 ROYAL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 ROYAL Street is pet friendly.
Does 1114 ROYAL Street offer parking?
No, 1114 ROYAL Street does not offer parking.
Does 1114 ROYAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 ROYAL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 ROYAL Street have a pool?
No, 1114 ROYAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 ROYAL Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 ROYAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 ROYAL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 ROYAL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
