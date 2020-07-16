Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Location, Location, Location in the Lower Residential French Quarter (Verti Marte only Half Block). This First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment opens to the Beautiful, Lush Courtyard. Hardwood Flooring, Full Size Private Washer & Dryer, Gas Stove, Granite Kitchen with Extra High Ceilings and Extra Hidden Storage gives the French Quarter Feel you're looking for. Water & Rubbish Service Included, Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe, Street Parking. Welcome to 1114 Royal Street in the French Quarter.