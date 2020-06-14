All apartments in New Orleans
1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:45 PM

1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street

1114 Bartholomew Street · (504) 371-2228
Location

1114 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
St. Claude

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous single family home with unique New Orleans charm! The house comes furnished with a beautiful dining room table, extra large sofa and much more! Shot gun style home with independent bedrooms on the side of the house. 2nd bedroom has queen sized bed. Appliances include side by side refriderator with ice maker, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and gas grill outdoors. Private parking space with electric gate! Pets on a case by case basis. Available for 1 month to 1 year + lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have any available units?
1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have?
Some of 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street is pet friendly.
Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street does offer parking.
Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have a pool?
No, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street has units with dishwashers.
