1114 BARTHOLOMEW Street

Gorgeous single family home with unique New Orleans charm! The house comes furnished with a beautiful dining room table, extra large sofa and much more! Shot gun style home with independent bedrooms on the side of the house. 2nd bedroom has queen sized bed. Appliances include side by side refriderator with ice maker, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and gas grill outdoors. Private parking space with electric gate! Pets on a case by case basis. Available for 1 month to 1 year + lease.