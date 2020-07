Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

First Floor One Bedroom that opens directly to Beautiful Shared French Quarter Courtyard. Hardwood Flooring, Ceilings Fans, Central HVAC. Located in the Heart of the Historic French Quarter less that a block from Verti Marte! Non-Smoking Property, Water & Trash Service Included. Pets Maybe, No Sub-Leasing. Welcome to 1112 Royal Street in the Lower French Quarter.