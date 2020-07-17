All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1026 CONTI Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1026 CONTI Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1026 CONTI Street

1026 Conti Street · (504) 655-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
French Quarter
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1026 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This one is truly a French Quarter exceptional apartment, packed full of character and extra clean. An A+ renovation/restoration turned the once Norma Wallace upscale brothel into 7 exceptional residences. Unit #7 is private, sitting at upper rear of property. Highlights: Beautifully Restored Hard Wood Floors, Exposed Brick/Beams, Vaulted Ceilings, Washer/Dryer inside the unit, Granite Counters in Kitchen/Bath, Travertine Floors in Bath. Entire building and all systems fully updated in 2011. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 CONTI Street have any available units?
1026 CONTI Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 CONTI Street have?
Some of 1026 CONTI Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 CONTI Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 CONTI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 CONTI Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 CONTI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1026 CONTI Street offer parking?
No, 1026 CONTI Street does not offer parking.
Does 1026 CONTI Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 CONTI Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 CONTI Street have a pool?
No, 1026 CONTI Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 CONTI Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 CONTI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 CONTI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 CONTI Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1026 CONTI Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity