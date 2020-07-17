1026 CONTI Street

Amenities
This one is truly a French Quarter exceptional apartment, packed full of character and extra clean. An A+ renovation/restoration turned the once Norma Wallace upscale brothel into 7 exceptional residences. Unit #7 is private, sitting at upper rear of property. Highlights: Beautifully Restored Hard Wood Floors, Exposed Brick/Beams, Vaulted Ceilings, Washer/Dryer inside the unit, Granite Counters in Kitchen/Bath, Travertine Floors in Bath. Entire building and all systems fully updated in 2011. NO PETS.