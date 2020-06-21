617 FOCIS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this well-kept home in Metairie with convenient shopping, interstate access, and not too far from City Park. Floor surfaces include terrazzo & attractive laminate. Den opens to patio with plenty of space; enjoy the private back yard a few steps away. Stainless appliances include fridge, dishwasher, range, and microwave. Lots of available storage in the ample garage. This one won't last long in the summer market. Pets allowed under 20lbs with $250 per fee. Owner pays for the water!