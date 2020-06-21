All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like 617 FOCIS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Metairie, LA
/
617 FOCIS Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:42 AM

617 FOCIS Street

617 Focis Street · (504) 451-1858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Metairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

617 Focis Street, Metairie, LA 70005
Bonnabel Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this well-kept home in Metairie with convenient shopping, interstate access, and not too far from City Park. Floor surfaces include terrazzo & attractive laminate. Den opens to patio with plenty of space; enjoy the private back yard a few steps away. Stainless appliances include fridge, dishwasher, range, and microwave. Lots of available storage in the ample garage. This one won't last long in the summer market. Pets allowed under 20lbs with $250 per fee. Owner pays for the water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 FOCIS Street have any available units?
617 FOCIS Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 FOCIS Street have?
Some of 617 FOCIS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 FOCIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 FOCIS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 FOCIS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 FOCIS Street is pet friendly.
Does 617 FOCIS Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 FOCIS Street does offer parking.
Does 617 FOCIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 FOCIS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 FOCIS Street have a pool?
No, 617 FOCIS Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 FOCIS Street have accessible units?
No, 617 FOCIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 FOCIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 FOCIS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 FOCIS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 FOCIS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 617 FOCIS Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue
Metairie, LA 70005
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln
Metairie, LA 70001
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St
Metairie, LA 70001
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr
Metairie, LA 70006
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St
Metairie, LA 70001
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave
Metairie, LA 70002
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70003

Similar Pages

Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms
Metairie Apartments with BalconyMetairie Apartments with Parking
Metairie Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity