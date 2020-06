Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline. Ideal for young motivated families with easy access to the city of New Orleans and to many schools (Bridgedale Elementary, East Jefferson High School, St. Edwards Catholic Church and School). Each unit has spacious living areas with a lot of available storage, 2 car driveway, private backyard, and newly paved back patio.