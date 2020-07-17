All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

301 AVENUE E Street

301 Avenue E · (504) 261-5654
Location

301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA 70005
Old Metairie Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, + a study, w/ granite & marble countertops, hardwood & brick floors on the 1st floor, tile & carpet on the 2nd floor, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer. Two car driveway + a 1 car garage. With a tall brick wall for privacy, residents cannot be seen enjoying the nice backyard nor entering the home from the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 AVENUE E Street have any available units?
301 AVENUE E Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 AVENUE E Street have?
Some of 301 AVENUE E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 AVENUE E Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 AVENUE E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 AVENUE E Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 AVENUE E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 AVENUE E Street offers parking.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 AVENUE E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street have a pool?
No, 301 AVENUE E Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street have accessible units?
No, 301 AVENUE E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 AVENUE E Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 AVENUE E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 AVENUE E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
