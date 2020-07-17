301 AVENUE E Street

Amenities

Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, + a study, w/ granite & marble countertops, hardwood & brick floors on the 1st floor, tile & carpet on the 2nd floor, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer. Two car driveway + a 1 car garage. With a tall brick wall for privacy, residents cannot be seen enjoying the nice backyard nor entering the home from the garage.