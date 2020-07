Amenities

Renovated retail spot in Tyler Square! Unit is 1800 SF and consists of 2 large rooms, a stock room and 2 restrooms. Excellent condition with beautiful showroom windows! Front room retail area is 34 x 22. Tyler Square has ample parking and a high traffic count plus great visibility from Highway 21 and W 21st Ave. (Highway 190 BUS). Lease price is $1375 per month plus NNN charges of $375 monthly for a total of $1750 per month.