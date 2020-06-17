7960 Wrenwood Dr.

Amenities
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood
7960 D Wrenwood Blvd.
Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision. Tons of natural light through floor to ceiling windows makes this a delightful residence with a hidden away location. It is close to Baton Rouge Country Club, Whole Foods, great restaurants and freeway access.
Amenities include:
2000+ square feet
IMMACULATE
10 ceilings with 3 rooms facing a private courtyard
2 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths
Quartz countertops
Wood floors throughout
DCS chef-grade appliances including gas cook-top and Fisher-Paykel
double drawer dishwasher
Plantation shutters
Fireplace, courtyard and skylights
Large master closet
Double garage with garage storage
End location allows for additional privacy, extra guest parking and lush,
serene green space
$2200/mo.
No pets. No visiting pets. No vaping or smoking
Mary Glenn Etue
Latter Blum Property Management
268.5721 297.7888 297.7468
(RLNE4221972)