Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

7960 Wrenwood Dr.

7960 Wrenwood Boulevard · (225) 297-7468 ext. 7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Jefferson - Drusilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7960 Wrenwood Dr. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood
7960 D Wrenwood Blvd.

Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision. Tons of natural light through floor to ceiling windows makes this a delightful residence with a hidden away location. It is close to Baton Rouge Country Club, Whole Foods, great restaurants and freeway access.

Amenities include:
2000+ square feet
IMMACULATE
10 ceilings with 3 rooms facing a private courtyard
2 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths
Quartz countertops
Wood floors throughout
DCS chef-grade appliances including gas cook-top and Fisher-Paykel
double drawer dishwasher
Plantation shutters
Fireplace, courtyard and skylights
Large master closet
Double garage with garage storage
End location allows for additional privacy, extra guest parking and lush,
serene green space
$2200/mo.
No pets. No visiting pets. No vaping or smoking

Mary Glenn Etue
Latter Blum Property Management
268.5721 297.7888 297.7468

(RLNE4221972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have any available units?
7960 Wrenwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have?
Some of 7960 Wrenwood Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7960 Wrenwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7960 Wrenwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 Wrenwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 Wrenwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 Wrenwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
