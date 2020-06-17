7960 Wrenwood Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage guest parking

Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood

7960 D Wrenwood Blvd.



Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision. Tons of natural light through floor to ceiling windows makes this a delightful residence with a hidden away location. It is close to Baton Rouge Country Club, Whole Foods, great restaurants and freeway access.



Amenities include:

2000+ square feet

IMMACULATE

10 ceilings with 3 rooms facing a private courtyard

2 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Quartz countertops

Wood floors throughout

DCS chef-grade appliances including gas cook-top and Fisher-Paykel

double drawer dishwasher

Plantation shutters

Fireplace, courtyard and skylights

Large master closet

Double garage with garage storage

End location allows for additional privacy, extra guest parking and lush,

serene green space

$2200/mo.

No pets. No visiting pets. No vaping or smoking



Mary Glenn Etue

Latter Blum Property Management

268.5721 297.7888 297.7468



(RLNE4221972)