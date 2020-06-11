707 Adelia Ln.

Amenities

Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style. This new construction home boasts 3,770 square feet of custom design including 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms,plus an upstairs loft and bonus room! The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with luxury finishes and features such as leathered, Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, a double-door refrigerator, six-burner Thermador gas cooktop, and an impressive center island. Directly off of the kitchen is a butler's pantry with a 28-bottle wine rack, wine cooler, sink, ice maker, microwave, a walk-in pantry and plenty of storage. Additional features include wide plank oak flooring, 12 ft. ceilings on the first level, 10 ft. ceilings on the second level, and sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor living space. Just outside the master suite is an accent wall with reclaimed wood from the Goodwood Antebellum home located at the center of the subdivision. Two and a half car garage with large storage room, outdoor kitchen, and ample green space. Schedule your private tour today.