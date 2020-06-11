All apartments in Baton Rouge
707 Adelia Ln.

707 Adelia Ln · (225) 768-1800
Location

707 Adelia Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3770 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style. This new construction home boasts 3,770 square feet of custom design including 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms,plus an upstairs loft and bonus room! The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with luxury finishes and features such as leathered, Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, a double-door refrigerator, six-burner Thermador gas cooktop, and an impressive center island. Directly off of the kitchen is a butler's pantry with a 28-bottle wine rack, wine cooler, sink, ice maker, microwave, a walk-in pantry and plenty of storage. Additional features include wide plank oak flooring, 12 ft. ceilings on the first level, 10 ft. ceilings on the second level, and sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor living space. Just outside the master suite is an accent wall with reclaimed wood from the Goodwood Antebellum home located at the center of the subdivision. Two and a half car garage with large storage room, outdoor kitchen, and ample green space. Schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Adelia Ln. have any available units?
707 Adelia Ln. has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Adelia Ln. have?
Some of 707 Adelia Ln.'s amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Adelia Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
707 Adelia Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Adelia Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 707 Adelia Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 707 Adelia Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 707 Adelia Ln. does offer parking.
Does 707 Adelia Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Adelia Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Adelia Ln. have a pool?
No, 707 Adelia Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 707 Adelia Ln. have accessible units?
No, 707 Adelia Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Adelia Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Adelia Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
