644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets. All rooms have ceiling fans and new mini blinds. Hallway has two large storage closets. Three car covered carport with extra parking for that boat or camper. Low maintenance yard. Small pets allowed with owners approval. House Did Not Flood! NO SMOKING.



PROSPECT TENANTS MUST APPLY AT....

https://www.rentapplication.net/apply/lbbr/



(RLNE3440751)