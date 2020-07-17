4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Three bedroom end unit town home located only a mile from LSU in a gated community of Lake Beau Pre Townhomes. The spacious floor plan features an open kitchen/dining area with island plus a walk-in pantry.Tile flooring in the kitchen/dining and living areas for low maintenance. Black appliances include: refrigerator, electric oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. There is also a built-in computer nook and first floor laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Unit comes with assigned covered parking and a large private patio that is ideal for game day grilling and entertaining. Amenities include a relaxing resort style community pool, hot tub, media and workout rooms, pool table, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts and on-site management.