Baton Rouge, LA
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd

4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard · (225) 307-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 175 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Three bedroom end unit town home located only a mile from LSU in a gated community of Lake Beau Pre Townhomes. The spacious floor plan features an open kitchen/dining area with island plus a walk-in pantry.Tile flooring in the kitchen/dining and living areas for low maintenance. Black appliances include: refrigerator, electric oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. There is also a built-in computer nook and first floor laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Unit comes with assigned covered parking and a large private patio that is ideal for game day grilling and entertaining. Amenities include a relaxing resort style community pool, hot tub, media and workout rooms, pool table, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts and on-site management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have any available units?
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have?
Some of 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd offers parking.
Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd has a pool.
Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd has units with dishwashers.
