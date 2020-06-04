All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 3932 Hillmont Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
3932 Hillmont Dr.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

3932 Hillmont Dr.

3932 Hillmont Drive · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3932 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Park Forest - Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3932 Hillmont Dr. · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home - This home has a very large master bedroom with a den, fireplace, family room, open kitchen and breakfast room and covered patio Located near great shopping!

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5648886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have any available units?
3932 Hillmont Dr. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have?
Some of 3932 Hillmont Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Hillmont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Hillmont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Hillmont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Hillmont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. offer parking?
No, 3932 Hillmont Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 Hillmont Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have a pool?
No, 3932 Hillmont Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3932 Hillmont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Hillmont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Hillmont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3932 Hillmont Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity