Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

273 Bellewood Dr

273 Bellewood Drive · (225) 751-8847
Location

273 Bellewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 273 Bellewood Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

273 Bellewood Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Mid City Baton Rouge Home with Garage - This home is located in the middle of Baton Rouge with easy access to downtown, the interstate and all the major shopping centers. Call today this home will rent quickly 225 751-8847.
Sorry, no pets.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5823618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Bellewood Dr have any available units?
273 Bellewood Dr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Bellewood Dr have?
Some of 273 Bellewood Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Bellewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
273 Bellewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Bellewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 273 Bellewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 273 Bellewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 273 Bellewood Dr offers parking.
Does 273 Bellewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Bellewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Bellewood Dr have a pool?
No, 273 Bellewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 273 Bellewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 273 Bellewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Bellewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Bellewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
