Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:39 AM

2277 Edinburgh Avenue

2277 Edinburgh Avenue · (225) 921-7785
Location

2277 Edinburgh Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Built in 1965
Three bedrooms and two baths it also has a large game room across the rear of the home with huge oaks shading the front and backyard. Game/Pool room has new insulated windows. The house has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Central Air and Heat, W/D, stove, dishwasher. The unit was remodeled in 2017 with re finished floors, new paint, updated tile and has a gas stove. Garage and storage shed are available. great shaded back yard and tall wood fence for privacy.

Parking, Storage units
This is a charming home in old Southdowns. The house has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Three bedrooms and two baths it also has a large game room across the rear of the home looking out to the huge oaks covering the backyard. Central air and Heat, W/D, stove, dishwasher. The unit was remodeled in 2017 with re finished floors, new paint, updated tile and has a gas stove. Garage and storage shed are available. great shaded back yard and tall wood fence for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have any available units?
2277 Edinburgh Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have?
Some of 2277 Edinburgh Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2277 Edinburgh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2277 Edinburgh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 Edinburgh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue has a pool.
Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 Edinburgh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2277 Edinburgh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
