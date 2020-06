Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree. Open floor plan with great entertaining spaces, spacious rooms and tons of storage. Three spacious bedrooms. The center bedroom has built in desk and bookcases. Master bedroom has French doors leading out into private court yard with privacy fencing and landscaping. Great kitchen with center island. Stack type washer and dryer. One car garage off rear alley and additional parking in front. Lawn maintenance provided.

$1700.00 Monthly

$1700.00 Deposit

1 Year Lease

Available Now



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4831582)