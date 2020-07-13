All apartments in Baton Rouge
1741 Brightside Dr H4

1741 Brightside Drive · (225) 308-9778
Location

1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856

Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1. The rent is $1450/month includes sewer, garbage pickup. $1450 security deposit required.

The condo is approximately 1,576 square feet, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and private balcony. Applicants include: washer & dryer, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.

On LSU bus route, secure gated access, on site pool, BBQ area, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1741-brightside-dr-baton-rouge-la-unit-h4/310856
Property Id 310856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have any available units?
1741 Brightside Dr H4 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have?
Some of 1741 Brightside Dr H4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Brightside Dr H4 currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Brightside Dr H4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Brightside Dr H4 pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 offer parking?
No, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 does not offer parking.
Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 has a pool.
Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have accessible units?
No, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Brightside Dr H4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Brightside Dr H4 has units with dishwashers.
