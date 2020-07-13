1741 Brightside Dr H4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856



Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1. The rent is $1450/month includes sewer, garbage pickup. $1450 security deposit required.



The condo is approximately 1,576 square feet, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and private balcony. Applicants include: washer & dryer, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.



On LSU bus route, secure gated access, on site pool, BBQ area, etc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1741-brightside-dr-baton-rouge-la-unit-h4/310856

No Pets Allowed



