All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 149 Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
149 Ocean Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

149 Ocean Drive

149 Ocean Drive · (225) 258-2606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Old Goodwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

149 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Please read entire listing carefully, this is a lease to own. There are requirements.

This is a beautifully renovated home in the Acadian Village Condominium II complex, in Baton Rouge. Close to many amenities within walking distance. This home has 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a half bath downstairs. This home has new granite counters in kitchen, all new flooring, new appliances,and paint throughout. Laundry hookups in unit.Nice outdoor space for barbecues. 2 parking spaces. Close to downtown.

Lease to own, rent to own, bad or no credit ok, no bank needed

We are asking130k for the house. 2 year lease option.Requirements are 10 percent down payment/option fee(13k).Rent is 1300/mo, verifiable income must be 3x the rent.

$45 application fee
Small pets ok, will require non-refundable pet fee.

Definition: Rent-To-Own House. Rent-to-own in housing refers to an arrangement (alternative to Mortgage) in which a potential house buyer can rent (at premium) the house for a time period before getting to own the house through regular financing or payment in full. Option fees are usually required to secure house for purchase.

Call or text: 225-258-2606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Ocean Drive have any available units?
149 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 149 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 149 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 149 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 149 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 149 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 149 Ocean Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity