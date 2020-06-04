149 Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Please read entire listing carefully, this is a lease to own. There are requirements.



This is a beautifully renovated home in the Acadian Village Condominium II complex, in Baton Rouge. Close to many amenities within walking distance. This home has 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a half bath downstairs. This home has new granite counters in kitchen, all new flooring, new appliances,and paint throughout. Laundry hookups in unit.Nice outdoor space for barbecues. 2 parking spaces. Close to downtown.



Lease to own, rent to own, bad or no credit ok, no bank needed



We are asking130k for the house. 2 year lease option.Requirements are 10 percent down payment/option fee(13k).Rent is 1300/mo, verifiable income must be 3x the rent.



$45 application fee

Small pets ok, will require non-refundable pet fee.



Definition: Rent-To-Own House. Rent-to-own in housing refers to an arrangement (alternative to Mortgage) in which a potential house buyer can rent (at premium) the house for a time period before getting to own the house through regular financing or payment in full. Option fees are usually required to secure house for purchase.



Call or text: 225-258-2606