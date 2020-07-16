1034 Elizabeth Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard -

Subdivision: Broadmoor



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

2,100 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,995.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00

PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE

PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS



Description:

Washer & Dryer Connections

Fridge remains

Double Carport

Large climate controlled Building in backyard that can be used as an office, for home schooling, additional storage and much more.Building is 396 sq.ft.



(RLNE5899423)