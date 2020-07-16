All apartments in Baton Rouge
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1034 Elizabeth Dr.

1034 Elizabeth Drive · (225) 252-8645
Location

1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 Elizabeth Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard -
Subdivision: Broadmoor

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
2,100 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,995.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS

Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Fridge remains
Double Carport
Large climate controlled Building in backyard that can be used as an office, for home schooling, additional storage and much more.Building is 396 sq.ft.

(RLNE5899423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have any available units?
1034 Elizabeth Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have?
Some of 1034 Elizabeth Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Elizabeth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Elizabeth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Elizabeth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. offers parking.
Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have a pool?
No, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Elizabeth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Elizabeth Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
