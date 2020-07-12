/
/
/
okolona
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
253 Apartments for rent in Okolona, Louisville, KY
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
124 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4513 Lambert Rd
4513 Lambert Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1197 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED, 3 BED, 1 BATH, GREAT LOCATION!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Lipps Ln Q
1214 Lipps Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
These wonderful 2 bedroom apartments are located right off Preston Highway in the South End of Louisville. Once you walk into the apartment you are greeted with a spacious living area and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
407 Eric Ct
407 Eric Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
730 sqft
These one and two bedroom renovated apartments are conveniently located near shopping and restaurants and are situated just south of the Louisville International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Okolona
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$679
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6315 Hanses Dr.
6315 Hanses Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5503 Norton Ave
5503 Norton Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
***COMING SOON IN AUGUST!*** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house, just at 1000 Sq. ft. of living space with big picture widow in the living room, eat in kitchen and Large fenced-in backyard! CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 502-479-0000!!! RENT RANGE From $899.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
116 Poplar Level Court
116 Poplar Level Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
Chateau Village Apartments offers affordable, spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Residents of this community have access to an on-site laundromat with 6 washer/dryers and a courtyard. The community is pet friendly.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
1 of 4
Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5704 Revere Pl #201
5704 Revere Place, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$713
900 sqft
Find a new home at O'Connor Square Apartments. Located at 5809 Russett Pl in Louisville, this community is an ideal place for residents. The leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Results within 5 miles of Okolona
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
13 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$656
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Forsythia Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.