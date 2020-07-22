/
/
/
germantown
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Germantown, Louisville, KY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
5 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 E Saint Catherine St
1012 East Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
1020 sqft
Germantown: Shotgun style home, newly decorated with re-finished wood flooring. Living room, bedroom, bonus room, bath with tub and shower. Central air, range and refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
15 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 1 at 09:00 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 *AVAILABLE 08/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2232 Grinstead Dr
2232 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
1900 sqft
2232 Grinstead Drive Highlands Hideaway $1899 - Property Id: 320645 Highlands home! Available and coming soon $1899 per month, main level kitchen with appliances, living room, dining room, 1 bedroom and a full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Cherokee Rd 1
1106 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Heart of the Highlands 1 bed 1bath 1st floor unit - Property Id: 320656 1106 Cherokee Rd. #1 In the middle of the highlands, great area. A nice 1st floor unit with large living and dining area. Kitchen and bath are small but tasteful.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
514 Camp Street
514 Camp Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
514 Camp Street Available 09/01/20 Remodeled Three Bedroom in Shelby Park! - Do not miss the opportunity to lease this space. Located in the heart of Shelby Park, 514 Camp Street is the ideal place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Marret Ave
425 Marret Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
425 Marret Ave Available 08/01/20 NEW Renovated 2 Bedroom on Marrett! - Do not miss the opportunity to lease this space. Located in the heart of Shelby Park, 425 Marrett is the ideal place to call home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
932 E Jefferson Street
932 East Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath home in NULU - Located in the NULU district, this one of a kind home offers all the elegance and charm you could ask for. Central heat and air, parking off street, hardwood flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
720 E. Oak St.
720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - Interested in scheduling a showing? Please fill out the free pre-application found on the company website: http://4rentlouisville.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
948 Mulberry St.
948 Mulberry Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
948 Mulberry St. Available 08/01/20 - Recently renovated home in Germantown. New kitchen cabinets, hardwood floor, updated appliances. No smoking, no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2767342)
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
623 E Burnett Ave
623 East Burnett Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1388 sqft
A beautiful 2 story unit located just outside of Germantown and near UofL. This unit consists of the entirety of the 2nd and 3rd stories of the duplex.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1627 Jaeger Avenue
1627 Jaeger Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Deer Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, laundry in building, yard, garage, living room upstairs and downstairs, and walking distance to local restaurants and park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
713 E. Caldwell St
713 East Caldwell Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2150 sqft
This wonderful 3br/2ba single-family home located in Shelby Park/Smoketown has recently been renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new kitchen appliances. This spacious 2 story home has an unfinished basement.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
735 Vine Street
735 Vine Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Spacious one bedroom apartment in a great location! Close to downtown, Germantown and the highlands! This is in a really great location on Vine st. It features a large bedroom and living room space. The whole unit has new band new floor.