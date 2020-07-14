Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly pool gym clubhouse courtyard game room internet access

The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops. Whether its charm, location or convenience you are looking for,The Reserve at Lindsay has them all. Centrally located near downtown, St. Matthews, Crescent Hill and the Highlands,The Reserve at Lindsay is close to everything...schools, shopping, restaurants and more.







The Reserve at Lindsay will provide residents with luxurious amenities such as a renovated pool and pool deck, grill park, 24 hour fitness center, computer lounge, printing area, and dog park.



Let the Reserve at Lindsay provide the perfect setting for your new home.