Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

The Reserve at Lindsay

2601 Lindsay Ave · (502) 289-1884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2601 Lindsay #G2 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 2601 Lindsay #P6 · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 2601 Lindsay #N3 · Avail. Sep 7

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Lindsay.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
pool
gym
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
internet access
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops. Whether its charm, location or convenience you are looking for,The Reserve at Lindsay has them all. Centrally located near downtown, St. Matthews, Crescent Hill and the Highlands,The Reserve at Lindsay is close to everything...schools, shopping, restaurants and more.\n\n \n\nThe Reserve at Lindsay will provide residents with luxurious amenities such as a renovated pool and pool deck, grill park, 24 hour fitness center, computer lounge, printing area, and dog park.\n\nLet the Reserve at Lindsay provide the perfect setting for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Lindsay have any available units?
The Reserve at Lindsay has 4 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Lindsay have?
Some of The Reserve at Lindsay's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Lindsay currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Lindsay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Lindsay pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Lindsay is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Lindsay offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Lindsay offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Lindsay have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Reserve at Lindsay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Lindsay have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Lindsay has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Lindsay have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Lindsay does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Lindsay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Lindsay has units with dishwashers.
