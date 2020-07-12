/
142 Apartments for rent in Taylor Berry, Louisville, KY
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$741
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
1315 Thornberry Ave.
1315 Thornberry Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
726 sqft
Rental Houses, 1315 Thornberry Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home comes with a dining room, fenced in back yard, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. (RLNE3812486)
1511 Wurtele Ave
1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement.
3006 Montana Avenue
3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1328 sqft
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace.
913 Euclid Ave
913 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 bedroom home in South Louisville - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home near Churchill Downs This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided -New vinyl planking throughout home -Separate laundry room in hallway -Room
820 Winkler Avenue
820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
672 sqft
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a nice size living room with updated laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Taylor Berry
1604 Algonquin Parkway Unit 2
1604 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Nice 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN BASEMENT. DRIVE WAY PARKING WITH CARPORT No Pets Allowed (RLNE4121401)
1725 Sonne Ave
1725 Sonne Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
1725 Sonne Ave - Nice 3 bedroom house with a two car garage. - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house. Located just off Dixie Hwy close to Millers Lane.
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.
517 Heywood Avenue
517 Heywood Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
1029 sqft
This 2BD/1BA Single Family Home located close to Taylor Blvd comes with new paint and flooring throughout, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included. Tenant pay all utilities.
1639 Dixdale Avenue
1639 Dixdale Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1639 Dixdale Ave., Louisville, KY 40210 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor and the third is on the second floor.
3751 Powell Ave.
3751 Powell Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
825 sqft
Rental Houses, 3751 Powell Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville.
3930 s 2nd Street
3930 South 2nd Street, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1524 sqft
Rental Houses, 3930 s 2nd St.
1721 S. 3rd St. #3
1721 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
COMING SOON! **AVAILABLE TO PRE-LEASE FOR MID/LATE JULY MOVE IN** 2Br/1Ba apartment located blocks away from UofL. On-site parking with parking pass as well as street parking. No smoking unit. Tenant pays water RUBS...
122 Harlan Avenue
122 Harlan Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment located by U of L campus. This unit is located right by Central Station shopping center with Kroger in walking distance. This unit has with washer and dryer hooks up, also has a screened in front porch. Smoking: No Deposits: $550.
737 Heywood Avenue
737 Heywood Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
854 sqft
FREE FIRST MONTH RENT OPEN TURSDAY @ 2:45pm Churchill Downs Area 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly renovated Home is ready to move in. Requirement 1. Income $2550 a month 2. Employed at least one year 3. Good landlord references for last 3 years 4.
637 West Florence Avenue
637 West Florence Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
Come check out this 2 bed room home. Close to 264 E and 264 W. This house is also close to Wyandotte Park and Church Hill downs. This house has new floors, new A/C, new stove, and refinished counters.Also comes with washer and dryer hook ups.
1724 Sonne Avenue
1724 Sonne Lane, Shively, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
820 sqft
This 2BD/1BA Single Family home located near Dixie hwy and Millers lane comes with detached garage, secured front door, central AC, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included.
2515 Dixie Highway #4
2515 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
680 sqft
This four-plex offers 2BR/1BA apartments with carpet in the living room and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.
4060 La Salle Avenue
4060 La Salle Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
4060 La Salle Ave (Hazelwood Area) - Want to schedule a showing? Complete the free pre-application on the 4 RENT Louisville website, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
836 W Whitney Ave
836 West Whitney Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Don't miss this newly renovated home off of Southern Parkway. Restaurants, shopping, and Churchill Downs are just around the corner. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. There is also 1 car garage for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Taylor Berry
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.