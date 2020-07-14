Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thoroughbred Crossings.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
accepts section 8
online portal
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take a tour today to see our on-site laundry facilities, one of a kind playground, spacious picnic area. Call now!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to 1st month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly
restrictions: Please call office for details
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Thoroughbred Crossings have any available units?