Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Thoroughbred Crossings

1346 Village Dr · (859) 214-7979
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY 40504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1346-B32 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thoroughbred Crossings.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take a tour today to see our on-site laundry facilities, one of a kind playground, spacious picnic area. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to 1st month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly
restrictions: Please call office for details
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Thoroughbred Crossings have any available units?
Thoroughbred Crossings has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Thoroughbred Crossings have?
Some of Thoroughbred Crossings's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thoroughbred Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Thoroughbred Crossings is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Call or Text Today!
Is Thoroughbred Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Thoroughbred Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Thoroughbred Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Thoroughbred Crossings offers parking.
Does Thoroughbred Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thoroughbred Crossings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thoroughbred Crossings have a pool?
No, Thoroughbred Crossings does not have a pool.
Does Thoroughbred Crossings have accessible units?
No, Thoroughbred Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does Thoroughbred Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thoroughbred Crossings has units with dishwashers.

