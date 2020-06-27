All apartments in Lexington
The Retreat at Hamburg Place

2365 Sir Barton Way · (859) 279-4054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY 40509
Liberty Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01325 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 01225 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 02117 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02305 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 01202 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 01231 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01332 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Hamburg Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
coffee bar
courtyard
green community
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to The Retreat at Hamburg Place Apartments in Lexington, where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.

Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll find stylish features including modern black appliances, designer light fixtures, large walk-in closets, hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, detached garages and in-home washers and dryers to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.

Conveniently located next to Hamburg Place, and just minutes to I-75, making commuting a breeze. The Retreat at Hamburg Place is part of a dynamic live-work-play community, adjacent to the largest shopping and dining area in central Kentucky. With so many shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment venues convenient to your home, the options are virtually limitless. Discover the new standard in Lexington apartments at Retreat at Ham

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance requried
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. $125 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have any available units?
The Retreat at Hamburg Place has 7 units available starting at $1,044 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have?
Some of The Retreat at Hamburg Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Hamburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Hamburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Hamburg Place pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Hamburg Place is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Hamburg Place offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Hamburg Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Hamburg Place has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Hamburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Hamburg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Hamburg Place has units with dishwashers.
