Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed coffee bar courtyard green community 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to The Retreat at Hamburg Place Apartments in Lexington, where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.



Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll find stylish features including modern black appliances, designer light fixtures, large walk-in closets, hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, detached garages and in-home washers and dryers to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.



Conveniently located next to Hamburg Place, and just minutes to I-75, making commuting a breeze. The Retreat at Hamburg Place is part of a dynamic live-work-play community, adjacent to the largest shopping and dining area in central Kentucky. With so many shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment venues convenient to your home, the options are virtually limitless. Discover the new standard in Lexington apartments at Retreat at Ham