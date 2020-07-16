All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

858 Whitney Avenue

858 Whitney Avenue · (859) 429-3001
Location

858 Whitney Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated 3bed/2ba home with new flooring, paint, appliances and fixtures. New furnace and A/C. New windows. New kitchen with appliances included. This house had lots of living space with a deep yard and exterior storage shed. 2 FULL baths including an ensuite bathroom for the master bedroom. Seperate laundry room with lots of room for storage as well. Must see to appreciate it. WON'T LAST LONG!
Recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home. 1300 s/f of living space set on a deep lot. Large kitchen with appliances. Huge master bedroom with attached full bath. 2 more very large bedrooms. New furnace and a/c. All new windows, flooring, paint and fixtures. Great front porch for watching the world go by. Big backyard with a storage building. This won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Whitney Avenue have any available units?
858 Whitney Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 858 Whitney Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
858 Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 858 Whitney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 858 Whitney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 858 Whitney Avenue offers parking.
Does 858 Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Whitney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Whitney Avenue have a pool?
No, 858 Whitney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 858 Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 858 Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Whitney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
