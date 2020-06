Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home. Easy walking distance to UK's campus, city bus line, city park and restaurants makes all of Lexington available to you. Enjoy hardwood flooring throughout and a washer/dryer included. Let WMP become your next home away from home!



No Pets Allowed



