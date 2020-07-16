716 Statesman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

August 1 move in for U K or Transy students. Share OFF CAMPUS with your best friends and SAVE next year! Other similar homes available a little earlier. Excellent opportunity - and the perfect location for a long term rental for medical interns, medical residents, or graduate students. Close to UK, but not too close. Builder - Broker is an approved U K off campus housing vendor. It's not too early to lock in for next year! Nearly new home in the Henry Clay area! Jefferson III plan by McKee Builders. Beautiful 2 story with super layout and floor plan. Lots of architectural appeal. A two car garage keeps your car secure, warm and dry. Concrete patio. Model home open daily (at another location) and Sat. 2-5 by confirmed appointment. All inclusive prices on beautiful homes for those sharing - from 549.00 per person. Only a few left. McKee Builders celebrates over 43 years in business with excellent long term and short term rentals, rent to own, and purchase deals.