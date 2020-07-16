All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

716 Statesman Way

716 Statesman Way · (859) 221-7082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Statesman Way, Lexington, KY 40505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
August 1 move in for U K or Transy students. Share OFF CAMPUS with your best friends and SAVE next year! Other similar homes available a little earlier. Excellent opportunity - and the perfect location for a long term rental for medical interns, medical residents, or graduate students. Close to UK, but not too close. Builder - Broker is an approved U K off campus housing vendor. It's not too early to lock in for next year! Nearly new home in the Henry Clay area! Jefferson III plan by McKee Builders. Beautiful 2 story with super layout and floor plan. Lots of architectural appeal. A two car garage keeps your car secure, warm and dry. Concrete patio. Model home open daily (at another location) and Sat. 2-5 by confirmed appointment. All inclusive prices on beautiful homes for those sharing - from 549.00 per person. Only a few left. McKee Builders celebrates over 43 years in business with excellent long term and short term rentals, rent to own, and purchase deals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Statesman Way have any available units?
716 Statesman Way has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Statesman Way have?
Some of 716 Statesman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Statesman Way currently offering any rent specials?
716 Statesman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Statesman Way pet-friendly?
No, 716 Statesman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 716 Statesman Way offer parking?
Yes, 716 Statesman Way offers parking.
Does 716 Statesman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Statesman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Statesman Way have a pool?
No, 716 Statesman Way does not have a pool.
Does 716 Statesman Way have accessible units?
No, 716 Statesman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Statesman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Statesman Way has units with dishwashers.
