Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

627 Addison Avenue

627 Addison Avenue · (859) 455-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

627 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY 40504

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 627 Addison Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,596

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
627 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Barbaro - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Students, you'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short walk from campus. Put Lexington at your fingertips with easy access to nearby downtown, a city park on your street, and a city bus line on the corner. Featuring off-street parking, hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, with a washer/dryer included, you'll want to snatch up this amazing home because it WILL lease fast! Let WMP become your next home away from home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1998896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Addison Avenue have any available units?
627 Addison Avenue has a unit available for $1,596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Addison Avenue have?
Some of 627 Addison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Addison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 Addison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Addison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 Addison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 627 Addison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 Addison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 627 Addison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 Addison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Addison Avenue have a pool?
No, 627 Addison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627 Addison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 Addison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Addison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Addison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
