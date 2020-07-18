556 Ohio St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house features bamboo floors in the bedrooms and living room and ceramic tile in the entry, utility, and bathroom. Plenty of room inside with a large kitchen including a dishwasher.



No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.