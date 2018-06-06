512 Maryland Avenue

Amenities
Downtown chic townhome in the heart of the active Jefferson St. corridor. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, huge kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops and three, generous sized en-suite bedrooms. Fabulous outdoor spaces; balcony off of the kitchen for al-fresco dining an experiencing the neighborhood AND a private courtyard space in with room for an entertaining, landscaping and a container garden. Gated community and an attached one-car garage. Walk EVERYWHERE, just steps from tons of dining and entertainment options. Call now for your private showing.