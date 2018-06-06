All apartments in Lexington
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:24 PM

512 Maryland Avenue

512 Maryland Ave · (859) 268-0099
Location

512 Maryland Ave, Lexington, KY 40508

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Downtown chic townhome in the heart of the active Jefferson St. corridor. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, huge kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops and three, generous sized en-suite bedrooms. Fabulous outdoor spaces; balcony off of the kitchen for al-fresco dining an experiencing the neighborhood AND a private courtyard space in with room for an entertaining, landscaping and a container garden. Gated community and an attached one-car garage. Walk EVERYWHERE, just steps from tons of dining and entertainment options. Call now for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
512 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 512 Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 512 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 512 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 Maryland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 512 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
